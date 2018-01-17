Modi is changing India into world's great power via innovation: Netanyahu

Israeli praised his Indian counterpart today, saying the latter is changing through innovation and trying to make it a global power. Emphasising that seeks to form partnership with in "every field", said he wants young Israelis to come to India, "not just with the backpack, but with a laptop". also lauded for its innovations and said he was making efforts for creating for a new that is driven by innovation. Both the leaders were addressing young entrepreneurs and here after dedicating (iCreate), a public-private partnership (PPP) venture set up to nurture entrepreneurs by providing them funds, space, mentors and other facilities. urged innovators from and to work together. " is changing India, by the force in vision of his leadership. He is revolutionising He is catapulting it into the future, and as one of the world's great power. And he is doing it through the power of innovation," said. He was speaking after dedicating 'iCreate' to the nation. 'iCreate' was launched in 2011 by when he was the of It mentors budding entrepreneurs and helps them to set up their own start-ups based on innovations. "I want young Israelis to come to India, not just with the backpack, but with a laptop. This is essentially a boundless potential and that's why I have come here, to encourage young innovators from our two countries to work together," he said. "I thank for his vision and for his friendship, and for recognising the immense potential of our partnership" the Israeli PM added. Impressed by some of the innovations put on display at iCreate, said, "The world knows about iPods, they know about iPads, but there is one more 'i' the the world needs to know about - iCreate." When said he and the Indian are young, was seen laughing heartily. "As you all know, I am sure you have noticed, and I are both very young and very optimistic.

We are young in our thinking and we are optimistic about the future," he said. "Today, I have a simple message. I want young Indians to know that wants to form partnership with you, in technology, in water, in agriculture, in cyber, in drones, in health, in life sciences, in every field. We are your partner," he said. said that he was happy that iCreate was being inaugurated in the presence of "When I went to last year, I made up my mind that this foundation should have stronger relations with Since then, I was waiting for my friend to come to He is here and now we are inaugurating this foundation," said. "We are working towards making entire system in our country innovation-friendly. Curiousity produced intent, whose power leads to innovation that will make new India," he added. Innovation, he said, plays a major role in bringing together the people of and "People of have proved that it is not the size and shape of a country but the determination of its citizens which takes it ahead," he said. expressed hope that iCreate will boost innovation and enterprise in the country. "No institution can be evaluated at the time of its birth. is renowned in But the reason behind it is that 50-60 years ago one pharmacy college was established by a visionary businessman," he said. The two prime ministers also gave away awards to 38 entrepreneurial projects from the two countries -- 18 from and 20 from --.