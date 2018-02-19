Modi launches Nasscom's platform for skill development in 8 technologies

-
ALSO READWEF Davos 2018: Modi holds global CEO meet, says India means business PM Narendra Modi visits 125-year-old Shiva temple in Oman, offers prayers Budget not limited to outlay, focus on outcome, says PM Narendra Modi Those guilty of corruption now 'rotting' in jail: PM Modi's dig at Lalu Orders for 900 planes in a year means aviation sector is growing fast: Modi
-
PM Narendra Modi today launched Nasscom's platform - FutureSkills - for skill development in eight varied technologies. Modi launched the platform via video conference during the inaugural session of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT)-2018. Nasscom also inked an agreement with the Ministry of Electronics and IT for strengthening re-skilling initiatives. "We aim to skill and up-skill about two million technology professionals and skill another two million potential employees and students over the next few years," Nasscom president R Chandrashekhar said. "The platform offers skilling and up-skilling in Artificial Intelligence (AI), virtual reality, robotic process automation, Internet of Things, big data analytics, 3D printing,cloud computingand social and mobile," Chandrashekhar said. Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said digital empowerment can only happen if there is digital inclusion. "With the advent of new technologies like AI, Blockchain and IoT, re-skilling of young professionals is critical.
The platform for re-skilling and up-skilling of workforce in newand emerging ICT technologies is a complement to Centre's 'Digital India' initiative," he said. To a query, Prasad said that the government has appointed a committee under the Chairmanship of former Supreme Court JusticeB N Srikrishna to study various issues relating to data protection in the country and make specific suggestions to the proposed Data Protection Bill. The committee is yet to submit its recommendation, he added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU