Modi likens his critics to 'Shalya'; Cong says 'melodramatic theatrics'

-
ALSO READTiming of demonetisation, GST dealt a blow to economy: Yashwant Sinha Modi govt in firefighting mode over slowdown, but where is economy heading? BJP's two-day executive meet: Economy slowdown, assembly polls top agenda Despite his experience, Yashwant Sinha wrong about economy this time: Naqvi Sinha's critique of Modi govt: Echo of discontent among RSS foot soldiers
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave examples from the epic Mahabharata to take digs at critics, both within the party and outside, of his government's handling of the Indian economy and the Doklam standoff. Opposition party Congress described his speech as "melodramatic theatrics".
Modi compared his government's performance with that of the earlier Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, saying inflation had fallen from 10 per cent to 2.5 per cent, current account deficit had slid from 4 per cent to around 1 per cent, fiscal deficit had come down from 4.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent and foreign exchange reserves had increased from 30,000 crore dollars to 40,000 crore dollars.
The Prime Minister mentioned Mahabharata's characters like Shalya (charioteer of king Karna), Kaurava prince Duryodhana, and Pandava prince Yudhisthir during his hour-long speech at the Vigyan Bhavan here before young Company Secretaries.
He also mentioned Chanakya, a teacher-philosopher, to prove his points.
"There was a character named Shalya in Mahabharata. He was a charioteer of Karna. He used to discourage everybody in the battlefield and also created an atmosphere of dismay. Shalya lived during Mahabharata times but such instincts are still present in society," Modi said without taking names.
He said such people get pleasure in creating an atmosphere of dismay.
"For such people, lower growth rate of one quarter of the fiscal has become the biggest news. When data are in their favour, the institutes and processes are okay for them but when the data are not in their favour, they criticise institutes and processes," he said amid chants of Modi-Modi.
Modi's dig at his critics comes amid a raging debate over the state of the Indian economy after a stinging attack by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha and the Opposition over slowdown and job losses.
Citing figures on improvement in rate of inflation, current account deficit, fiscal deficit, foreign direct investment and foreign exchange reserve, Modi said these successes do not matter for his critics.
"It's time for the country to think whether some economists are working in the country's interest or some political interests," he said.
Attacking his critics, the Prime Minister also mentioned the 75-day Doklam standoff in Sikkim Sector with China and said: "When Doklam happened... they said we can't do anything... some people take great pleasure in spreading dismay... they had very sound sleep..."
The Prime Minister told the Company Secretaries that their advice impacts corporate governance in one way or the other and gave the examples of Yudhisthir and Duryodhana, saying the two had similar education but the former strove on the path of righteousness while the latter deviated from the right path.
Modi also referred to the teachings of Chanakya, saying a single person who has gone astray can cause damage to the reputation as a single tree can cause fire in a jungle.
"In our country, there are a handful of people who damage the country's prestige and weaken the societal structure," he said.
Modi's speech 'melodramatic theatrics': Congress
Following Modi's speech at a function of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at the Vigyan Bhavan here, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the government had not been able to fulfill its promise of generating jobs.
Mr. Prime Minister, If histrionics & dramatics could improve India's Economy & Create Jobs -then Acche Din could have arrived today! 1/— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017
PM Modi has once again tarnished RBI's image. Does the RBI & his Govt lie when it admits that we are heading for an Economic Slowdown? 2/— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017
Manufacturing Sector is at its lowest in the last 20 quarters, GDP plunging since last 6 quarters. Exports Sinking, But Modi ji Crooning! 3/— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017
Melodramatic theatrics can never substitute solid facts.Modi ji, 40 months have lapsed but promise of 2Cr jobs per year turns into Jumla!4/— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017
From Textile to IT, from Construction to MSME's -All facing the pinch of Modi ji's Economic Mismanagement. Lay offs are order of the day 5/— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI's)have pulled out $3.2B from our market because you demolished our Macroeconomic Fundamentals,Modi ji 6/— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017
Inflation is rising and you are hell bent in destroying the Savings of Common People by reducing rates in Saving Schemes, Modi ji! 7/— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017
Investment is stagnant.Projects worth ₹13.32 Lakh Cr are stalled.Lack of Clearances biggest reason! But Modi ji is giving only speeches 8/— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017
Using hard earned money to fill its coffers by mindless profiteering & helping crony capitalists remains the sole motive of Modi Govt 9/— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017
All drivers of our Economy are sputtering & stumbling.Future of the young generation is at stake.Can sugar coated dramatics help,Modi ji?10/— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU