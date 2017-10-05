Modi likens his critics to 'Shalya'; Cong says 'melodramatic theatrics'

Prime Minister on Wednesday gave examples from the epic Mahabharata to take digs at critics, both within the party and outside, of his government's handling of the and the Doklam standoff. Opposition party described his speech as "melodramatic theatrics".

In his speech, Modi admitted for the first time that there was an economic but advised his critics not to spread negativity and promised steps to put the economy on the path of recovery.

The PM said that the was on firm footing and that he will never jeopardise the country's future for immediate gains.





ALSO READ: In a first, PM Modi comes close to acknowledging 'victory' at Doklam In an over hour-long speech, punctuated with sharp comments and comparisons with the track record of previous UPA regime, Modi told a gathering of Company Secretaries that his government will continue and will not hesitate to take decisions to reverse the witnessed in the last two quarters.



Modi compared his government's performance with that of the earlier Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, saying inflation had fallen from 10 per cent to 2.5 per cent, current account deficit had slid from 4 per cent to around 1 per cent, fiscal deficit had come down from 4.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent and foreign exchange reserves had increased from 30,000 crore dollars to 40,000 crore dollars.



The Prime Minister mentioned Mahabharata's characters like Shalya (charioteer of king Karna), Kaurava prince Duryodhana, and Pandava prince Yudhisthir during his hour-long speech at the Vigyan Bhavan here before young Company Secretaries. Modi compared his government's performance with that of the earlier Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, saying inflation had fallen from 10 per cent to 2.5 per cent, current account deficit had slid from 4 per cent to around 1 per cent, fiscal deficit had come down from 4.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent and foreign exchange reserves had increased from 30,000 crore dollars to 40,000 crore dollars.

He also mentioned Chanakya, a teacher-philosopher, to prove his points.

"There was a character named Shalya in Mahabharata. He was a charioteer of Karna. He used to discourage everybody in the battlefield and also created an atmosphere of dismay. Shalya lived during Mahabharata times but such instincts are still present in society," Modi said without taking names.

He said such people get pleasure in creating an atmosphere of dismay.

"For such people, lower rate of one quarter of the fiscal has become the biggest news. When data are in their favour, the institutes and processes are okay for them but when the data are not in their favour, they criticise institutes and processes," he said amid chants of Modi-Modi.





Modi's dig at his critics comes amid a raging debate over the state of the after a stinging attack by leader Yashwant Sinha and the Opposition over and job losses.

Citing figures on improvement in rate of inflation, current account deficit, fiscal deficit, foreign direct investment and foreign exchange reserve, Modi said these successes do not matter for his critics.

"It's time for the country to think whether some economists are working in the country's interest or some political interests," he said.

Attacking his critics, the Prime Minister also mentioned the 75-day Doklam standoff in Sikkim Sector with China and said: "When Doklam happened... they said we can't do anything... some people take great pleasure in spreading dismay... they had very sound sleep..."

The Prime Minister told the Company Secretaries that their advice impacts corporate governance in one way or the other and gave the examples of Yudhisthir and Duryodhana, saying the two had similar education but the former strove on the path of righteousness while the latter deviated from the right path.

Modi also referred to the teachings of Chanakya, saying a single person who has gone astray can cause damage to the reputation as a single tree can cause fire in a jungle.

"In our country, there are a handful of people who damage the country's prestige and weaken the societal structure," he said.



Modi's speech 'melodramatic theatrics': Congress





ALSO READ: Stop wasting time, address job issues: Rahul to Modi The on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Modi over his speech that praised his government's performance, saying "melodramatic theatrics" can never substitute solid facts and all economy drivers were "sputtering and stumbling."



Following Modi's speech at a function of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at the Vigyan Bhavan here, spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the government had not been able to fulfill its promise of generating jobs.

He accused Modi of indulging in "sugar-coated theatrics".





Mr. Prime Minister, If histrionics & dramatics could improve India's Economy & Create Jobs -then Acche Din could have arrived today! 1/ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017 In a series of tweets, Surjewala said: "Mr Prime Minister, if histrionics and dramatics could improve India's economy and create Jobs, then acche din could have arrived today!





PM Modi has once again tarnished RBI's image. Does the RBI & his Govt lie when it admits that we are heading for an Economic 2/ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017 "PM Modi has once again tarnished RBI's (Reserve Bank of India) image. Does the RBI and his government lie when it admits that we are heading for an economic





Manufacturing Sector is at its lowest in the last 20 quarters, plunging since last 6 quarters. Exports Sinking, But Modi ji Crooning! 3/ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017

Melodramatic theatrics can never substitute solid facts.Modi ji, 40 months have lapsed but promise of 2Cr jobs per year turns into Jumla!4/ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017 "Melodramatic theatrics can never substitute solid facts. Modi ji, 40 months have lapsed but promise of two crore jobs per year turns into jumla!





From Textile to IT, from Construction to MSME's -All facing the pinch of Modi ji's Economic Mismanagement. Lay offs are order of the day 5/ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017 "From textile to information technology, from construction to MSMEs -- all facing the pinch of Modi ji's economic mismanagement. Layoffs are the order of the day.





Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI's)have pulled out $3.2B from our market because you demolished our Macroeconomic Fundamentals,Modi ji 6/ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017 "Foreign portfolio investors have pulled out 3.2 billion dollars from our market because you demolished our macroeconomic fundamentals, Modi ji.





Inflation is rising and you are hell bent in destroying the Savings of Common People by reducing rates in Saving Schemes, Modi ji! 7/ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 4, 2017 "Inflation is rising and you are hell bent in destroying the savings of common people by reducing rates in saving schemes, Modi ji!