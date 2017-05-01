TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Modi, Mukherjee receive Turkish Prez Erdogan, accord ceremonial welcome

Ankara wants an FTA and a CEPA to bridge the trade deficit with New Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Reuters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was accorded a ceremonial welcome on Monday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Erdogan. He was then accorded the ceremonial guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Later during the day, Erdogan will participate in delegation-level talks with Modi. The two sides are also expected to sign a series of agreements.

Erdogan, who arrived here on Sunday, is on a two-day state visit to India.

His visit comes after winning the April 16 referendum, which gives him more executive powers as President.

Terrorism will also feature in the Modi-Erdogan talks.

India-Turkey trade stands at $6.4 billion. Ankara wants a Free Trade Agreement and a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to bridge the deficit with New Delhi.

His last visit to India was in 2008 when he was the Prime Minister.

Mukherjee visited Turkey in 2013. Modi also met Erdogan on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Antalya in 2015.

