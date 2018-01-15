Modi, Netanyahu's personal chemistry shores up India-Israel strategic ties

The visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to (January 14-19) commemorates the 25th anniversary of the opening of an Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in 1992 and will further consolidate an important and strategically distinctive bilateral relationship for both nations. It has had a chequered past since the post-World War II birth of both countries but is poised for a pragmatic future trajectory based on shared interests.

With a population below nine million and a GDP of $350 billion, is relatively small compared to the Indian behemoth with a population of 1.25 billion and a GDP of $2.5 trillion. Yet occupies a very special niche in India's security framework and has been a supplier of critical military technology. This was illustrated during the 1999 Kargil War, when precision-guided ordnance was obtained from Tel Aviv.

That is among the world's largest importers of military inventory and that is a major arms exporter also provides a natural complementarity to the bilateral relationship. Over the last two decades, the quantum of military-related imports from has steadily increased. It is estimated that India, which buys almost $1 billion worth annually, accounts for over 40 percent of Israeli defence exports.

The Netanyahu visit reciprocates that of Prime Minister in July 2017, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to The Modi-Netanyahu personal chemistry was on display during that visit which was reciprocated as Modi personally received the Israeli leader at the airport when he arrived Sunday afternoon. The two leaders share many characteristics, including a visible political resolve in relation to Islamic radicalism and terrorism. Netanyahu will also get the Gujarat-special status, a detour to Ahmedabad, which Modi accords to certain leaders.

During the July visit, Modi said, " and live in complex geographies.

We are aware of strategic threats to regional peace and stability. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I agreed to do much more together to protect our strategic interests." The joint statement also added: "There can be no justification of acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever."

While the bilateral with has been described as a "strategic partnership", India's relations with cannot be divorced from the larger West Asian geopolitical canvas where Palestine is a major factor.

The Jewish quest for a permanent homeland goes back a long way. Mahatma Gandhi had opined in 1931: "I can understand the longing of a Jew to return to Palestine, and he can do so if he can without the help of bayonets, whether his own or those of Britain... in perfect friendliness with the Arabs." This sentiment shapes the Indian approach to the complex and tangled Palestine issue.

has traditionally supported the Palestine cause on the international stage and has sought to maintain a fine balance regarding its bilateral with in the competing regional politics of West Asia. It appeared that the Modi dispensation government had taken a bold decision to remove the hyphenation between and Palestine, but it would be misleading to infer that the government has uncritically cast its weight totally with and the US.

The recent vote at the UN over the Trump declaration about Jerusalem saw Delhi voting with the larger global consensus that censured the US over its announcement. Netanyahu, on the eve of his visit, said this vote would not materially affect the bilateral. and are keen to expand the current bandwidth of the trade and economic relations to move beyond military sales and include energy, cyber security and innovation in desert/arid land agriculture, among other sectors.

The last leg of the Netanyahu visit will take him to Mumbai. The enormity of the November 2008 terror attack that targeted Chabad House will be recalled, though justice for the innocent victims -- Indian, Israeli and other nationalities, remains elusive.

(C Uday Bhaskar is Director, Society for Policy Studies, New Delhi. The article is in special arrangement with South Asia Monitor. He can be contacted at cudayb@gmail.com)