Modi, Netanyahu to visit Gujarat today, hold 14 Km roadshow to Sabarmati

Prime Minister and his Israeli counterpart will be in for a day on Wednesday where they will first have a mega from the airport to Ashram, and then visit an entrepreneurial centre and a horticultural centre.

Wednesday's visit will be Modi's first to his home state after the assembly elections. Both the Prime Ministers will arrive at Ahmedabad airport at around 10.15 am, from where they will travel to the at in an open vehicle, receiving a warm welcome by the spectators, through the over 50 stages set up along the route jointly by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the government.

The 14-km-long will be heavily guarded by forces including Israeli snipers along the route, where almost 50,000 people are expected to be present. A km-long periphery will be turned into a fortress for almost half of the day, where 12 teams from 'Chetak commandos', the Quick Response Teams, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and police will be guarding the venues.

Special squads will be deployed at high-rise buildings along the route and also on the river in speedboats when both the dignitaries are in the Ashram. Every spectator participating in the will be scrutinized in doorframe metal detectors at the special 20 entry gates erected for the purpose.

Civic authorities have closed many of the roads adjoining the route on grounds, which might create trouble for the commuters. The authorities have also closed the RTO office which is in the vicinity of the Ashram till noon.

The stages on the road show will depict Gujarat's cultural and heritage values by various artists.

There will be artists from 22 states showcasing their traditional art and dances on these stages. Both the dignitaries will spend around 20 minutes at the Ashram, where they will pay a floral tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Modi and Netanyahu will also visit 'Hridaykunj' at the Ashram and also try their hands on the 'Charkha'. The Prime Ministers will also visit the exhibition at the Ashram. Netanyahu will be presented a copy of Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography, "My Experiments with Truth".

Both the Prime Ministers will return to the airport along the same route and will fly in a chopper to the 'I-create' centre at Bawla, where they will address the youth. They will also have lunch at the centre along with various industrialists.

They will then fly off to the horticulture centre near Prantij around 2 p.m. where they will address a congregation of agricultural experts and farmers. They will head back to the airport in the evening.