Modi-Nitish bonhomie again, PM lauds Bihar CM on prohibition

Central government has allocated a sum of Rs 100 crore for celebration of 350th Prakash Parva

Central government has allocated a sum of Rs 100 crore for celebration of 350th Prakash Parva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today showered fulsome praise on Bihar Chief Minister for launching a movement against liquor and appealed to all to make prohibition a grand success, weeks after he lauded the JD(U) chief for supporting demonetisation



"I greet from the core of my heart for launching a campaign against liquor," the PM said as Nitish and his ally RJD President Lalu Prasad shared the dais with him during the concluding function of 350th of 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh here.



"But, this work (prohibition) would not be a grand success only by efforts of or one party. All the political parties, social organisations and citizens have to participate in it to make it a 'jan-jan ka andolan' (peoples movement)," Modi said.



Bihar will become an example for the entire country through successful implementation of prohibition, the PM said.



The PM's mention of prohibition came in response to the Bihar Chief Minister's request to him to spread prohibition across the country. Fulfilling its poll promise, government had imposed total prohibition in Bihar.



Kumar in his address mentioned that Narendra Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat had successfully carried prohibition which has been in force in the western state since its inception.



Though Modi and Kumar have been bitter political opponents, the Prime Minister had praised the Bihar Chief Minister recently for supporting demonetisation after the winter session of Parliament was washed out due to protests by a united opposition on note ban.



The JD(U) had walked out of NDA over naming of Modi as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate in 2014. The two leaders led a shrill campaign in the 2015 Assembly elections against each other with Kumar, in alliance with RJD, handing down a humiliating defeat to BJP.



However, breaking from opposition ranks, the JD(U) has supported demonetisation.



Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind, Union ministers Ramvilas Paswan and Ravishankar Prasad were also present on the dais at the function today.



Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav and senior BJP leader and Patna Saheb MP Shatrughan Sinha were also present.



Bowing his head in reverence to the 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh, the PM lauded his efforts for unity of the country through formation of "Panch Pyara panth".



Patting for taking personal interest in making elaborate arrangements for the 350th Prakash Parva, the PM said the Centre on its part, besides helping the Bihar government in organising the event, is celebrating the historic occasion in different countries through its embassies.



The central government has allocated a sum of Rs 100 crore for the celebration of 350th abroad which is being done through a committee formed for the purpose, Modi said.



The PM also highlighted the Centre's contribution in successful organisation of the occasion in Bihar.



He said the Railway ministry as well Union Culture ministry have spent Rs 40 crore each for in Bihar.



The PM received "prasad" (offering) from a langar in the tent city that has been erected in Gandhi Maidan, before leaving for Patna Airport on way back to Delhi.



The PM, Nitish Kumar, Union ministers Ramvilas Paswan and Ravishankar Prasad wore turban at the function.



Lakhs of Sikh devotees from the country and abroad have arrived for the event.



Punjab Chief Minister and Akali Dal President Prakash Singh Badal also showered praise on for elaborate arrangements for the Prakash Parva.



"In 70 years of my public life, I have seen several samagams...But the way took personal interest in hosting the event is an example," Badal said.



"I could not have organised the occasion in much grander way," he said.



Badal also hailed the PM for his special bond with Sikhs and thanked him for his presence in all the functions organised by the community.



Besides the 350th Prakash Parva, Kumar said, the state government would also host centenary celebration of Champaran Satyagraha of Mahatama Gandhi launched against British rule in 1917.



While referring to prohibition, Kumar said it was a tribute to Guru Govind Singh and Mahatama Gandhi who had heralded agitation against British rule through Champaran satyagraha in East Champaran district of Bihar against forced indigo plantation enforced by Britishers.



With the concluding function today, 350th which began on December 25 last has come to an end.

Press Trust of India