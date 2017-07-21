Modi one short of half century in number of countries visited as PM

Prime Minister has has travelled 49 countries in the last three years during which signed a number of agreements on a range of topics, the today said.



In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, V K Singh, the Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, said the prime minister visited eight countries in the first second half of 2014, starting with Bhutan.



This year, the prime minister has visited 10 countries in the last seven months.