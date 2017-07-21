TRENDING ON BS
Modi one short of half century in number of countries visited as PM

The prime minister has visited 10 countries in the last seven months

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Olga Beach: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the Olga Beach in Israel on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has has travelled 49 countries in the last three years during which India signed a number of agreements on a range of topics, the government today said.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, V K Singh, the Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, said the prime minister visited eight countries in the first second half of 2014, starting with Bhutan.


This year, the prime minister has visited 10 countries in the last seven months.

