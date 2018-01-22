Modi reaches Zurich; on way to Davos to share India's agenda at WEF summit

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived here on way to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting where he would share his vision for India's future engagements with the international community. After reaching Davos, he would be meeting Swiss President Alain Berset today. The prime minister would also attend the welcome reception by India and later host a dinner for global CEOs. Modi would deliver the opening plenary address at the WEF summit tomorrow.
He is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Davos. Also read: PM Modi heads to Davos with a message for the world: India's time has come "On his way to Davos, PM @narendramodi arrives in Zurich. First visit by Indian PM to #Davos in 20 years! PM would make a keynote speech at the Plenary of the #WorldEconomicForum, address International Business Council and interact with CEOs. #IndiaMeansBusiness," an external affairs ministry spokesperson said in a tweet. Tomorrow, Modi would interact with global business community members, besides delivering his keynote address. The theme for this year's summit is 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.
In his departure statement on Sunday, the prime minister had said that India's engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become "truly and effectively multi- dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres". Also Read: WEF Davos 2018: India toast of the snowy town, from billboards to desi food "At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community," he had said.
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi arrives in Zurich, to leave for #Davos for #WorldEconomicForum #Switzerland pic.twitter.com/WmSMOTf4us— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2018
