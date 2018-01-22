Modi reaches Zurich; on way to Davos to share India's agenda at WEF summit

today arrived here on way to to attend the meeting where he would share his vision for India's future engagements with the international community. After reaching Davos, he would be meeting Swiss today. The would also attend the welcome reception by and later host a dinner for global CEOs. Modi would deliver the opening plenary address at the summit tomorrow.

He is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Swedish in Also read: PM Modi heads to Davos with a message for the world: India's time has come "On his way to Davos, PM @narendramodi arrives in First visit by Indian PM to # in 20 years! PM would make a keynote speech at the Plenary of the #WorldEconomicForum, address and interact with CEOs. #IndiaMeansBusiness," an said in a tweet. Tomorrow, Modi would interact with global business community members, besides delivering his keynote address. The theme for this year's summit is 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.

In his departure statement on Sunday, the had said that India's engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become "truly and effectively multi- dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres"."At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community," he had said.