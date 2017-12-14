Modi rides in open car after voting, Cong says violation of code of conduct

The on Thursday said the was a "puppet" for not acting against Prime Minister after his "roadshow" in Gujarat.



The prime minister had violated the model code of conduct by holding a "roadshow" after voting in the Gujarat Assembly polls, chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged.



Addressing a press conference, he said the poll panel was a "puppet and frontal organisation" of the ruling as it took no action against Modi."It is a sad day for the country as EC has denigrated the Constitution," Surjewala said.In a strongly worded attack, the leader also said the "CEC (chief election commissioner) was acting like the prime minister's PS".The opposition party's attack against the and Modi comes a day after the poll panel issued a show cause notice to president-elect Rahul Gandhi for "prima facie" violating the model code by giving interviews to Gujarati TV channels.The poll panel asked him to reply by December 18, failing which it will decide the matter without any reference to him."The rules are different for the and newspapers, TV channels airing Gandhi's interviews, which were not violation of the code of conduct. But at the same time, no action is being taken against the prime minister," Surjewala said.