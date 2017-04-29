Modi's Clean Ganga mission gets a fresh push, May 2 declared Pledge Day

Event to be organised at 30 locations across India

The Mission for will observe ' Cleanliness Pledge Day' on May 2 at various places in the river's basin states to spread awareness and ensure public participation for the programme.



The events will be organised in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Hardoi, Bithoor and Vidhur Kuti; Uttarakhand's Srinagar and Devprayag; Patna and Bhagalpur in Bihar; Sahibganj (Jharkhand) and Kolkata (West Bengal).



Union Water Resources Minister will attend the events lined up in Vidhur Kuti, Srinagar and Devprayag that day, an official statement said.



The pledge day will be organised at 30 other locations later through Vichaar Manch, local NGOs and volunteers in association with the state governments.



The government will spread the message also through rallies, shramdaan (labour donation), tree plantation, etc.

Press Trust of India