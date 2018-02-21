Modi's credibility unparalleled, Cong has lost sense of proportion: BJP

Hitting back at the Congress, the BJP today accused Rahul Gandhi's office of playing a role of "instrument of corruption" during the UPA rule and said the had lost its "sense of proportion" as it could not level a single charge of graft against whose credibility was "unparalleled". Prakash Javadekar's attack on the came on a day when the latter accused Modi of being an "instrument of corruption" and targeted him over escape of and Nirav Modi, who are accused in different scams. Such baseless allegations recoil on those who make it, the said while listing a number of corruption cases allegedly involving the Responding to the charge, Javadekar told that the is synonymous with corruption and recalled former Jayanthi Natarajan's letter to the then party about interventions by Rahul Gandhi's office in her work. It is the which injected corruption into the body politic of and its culture of corruption "destroyed" the country, he claimed. "The is synonymous with corruption and Rahul Gandhi's office has played a role of instrument of corruption in scams...

This (her letter) is a testimony to that," he said. Let tell the country why the 2G licenses were "arbitrarily" allotted, prompting the to cancel it, how and on whose messages coal block allocations were made, he asked. Javadekar noted that the then had signed coal block allocation files as he held the coal ministry portfolio and that the apex court had cancelled these allocations. The chief's "baseless" allegations against the was driven by his party's "frustration" as Modi's credibility is"unparalleled" and the opposition party could not level a single charge of corruption against him, he said. "In desperation, the has lost all sense of proportion. Such baseless allegations recoil on those who make it," he said. Javadekar also raked up the Bofors case, asking who made it possible for Italian to flee with his loot and who unfroze his back account.