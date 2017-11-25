Modi's 'hugplomacy' with Trump failed as Pakistan freed Hafiz Saeed: Rahul

Congress Vice-President on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister after released 2008 attacks mastermind and chief Hafiz Saeed from house arrest, saying that the former's 'Hugplomacy' with US President Donald Trump failed.



Gandhi took to Twitter and said "more hugs were urgently needed" between PM Modi and Trump.

"Narendrabhai, ??? ???? ???. Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed (sic)," he tweeted.

Narendrabhai, ??? ???? ???. Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed.https://t.co/U8Bg2vlZqw — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 25, 2017





Earlier on November 24, Saeed was released from in Lahore.

Police guards were removed from his residence where a large number of supporters gathered to celebrate the end of his

In his first address after being released, Saeed blames India and the US for detention and raked up Kashmir.



Saeed is said to be the head of the US-designated terror outfit, and had been under since January 31 this year.

The decision to put Saeed under in January was seen as a response to actions by US President Donald Trump's White House against nations deemed linked to

He has been declared a by the United Nations and the US for his role in the attack which claimed the lives of 166 people and maimed over 300 others.

He has a $10 million bounty on his head.

