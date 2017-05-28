TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Soon, aviation regulator DGCA will have powers to penalise violators
Business Standard

Modi's Mann Ki Baat: After 3rd anniversary, PM wants constructive criticism

He also urged youth to make a trip to the cellular jails in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Constructive criticism is important in a democracy and is essential for an informed and consciously formed nation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during the 32nd edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' address. 

From greeting the nation on the holy occasion of Ramzan to reminding everyone about the upcoming International Yoga Day, PM Modi addressed the nation's citizens on a range of issues as he completed three years in office. Modi was sworn in as prime minister on May 26, 2014. 

Addressing the nation, he said, "Connecting with nature is nothing but connecting with ourselves. People should connect with nature to nurture a better planet."

Asserting that our ancestors conserved nature, PM Modi appealed that we must also show the same compassion towards future generations.

As June 5 is World Environment Day, he informed that this year the UN has chosen 'Connecting People to Nature' theme.

"Sprinkling a glass of water on your face refreshes you. Fresh air makes you feel relaxed. As soon as an individual comes in contact with nature, he feels more alive and full of energy," he added.

Remembering freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, Modi called on the nation, especially the youth, to make a trip to the cellular jails, also called 'kaala paani', in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"Today is the birth Anniversary of Veer Savarkarji, who wrote a book in jail named 'Manjhi Janmathe'. An immeasurable misery a freedom fighter has faced," he said in his address.

He also said that he is happy to see that the young generation is taking an interest in reading and knowing about the history of the nation.

Here are the top quotes from the prime minister's address today:

  • India's cultural diversity is her strength; 125 crore Indians can take pride that people belonging from all communities of the world are present in India
  • Happy to see youngsters are taking interest in lives of our freedom fighters, who spent their lives in jail
  • Veer Savarkar's role in India's freedom struggle movement cannot be forgotten
  • Connecting with nature mean connecting with ourselves. If we do so, we nurture a better planet
  • Yoga not only connects our minds, bodies and our souls but also connects the entire world in one bond
  • Swachhata has generated a spirit of competitiveness between cities. The media has also played a vital role in furthering the message of cleanliness
  • Mann Ki Baat has connected me with every Indian in a very special way
  • Constructive criticism strengthens our democracy. It is a very necessary element in the formation of an informed and consciously developed nation.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Modi's Mann Ki Baat: After 3rd anniversary, PM wants constructive criticism

He also urged youth to make a trip to the cellular jails in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

He also urged youth to make a trip to the cellular jails in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Constructive criticism is important in a democracy and is essential for an informed and consciously formed nation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during the 32nd edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' address. 

From greeting the nation on the holy occasion of Ramzan to reminding everyone about the upcoming International Yoga Day, PM Modi addressed the nation's citizens on a range of issues as he completed three years in office. Modi was sworn in as prime minister on May 26, 2014. 

Addressing the nation, he said, "Connecting with nature is nothing but connecting with ourselves. People should connect with nature to nurture a better planet."

Asserting that our ancestors conserved nature, PM Modi appealed that we must also show the same compassion towards future generations.

As June 5 is World Environment Day, he informed that this year the UN has chosen 'Connecting People to Nature' theme.

"Sprinkling a glass of water on your face refreshes you. Fresh air makes you feel relaxed. As soon as an individual comes in contact with nature, he feels more alive and full of energy," he added.

Remembering freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, Modi called on the nation, especially the youth, to make a trip to the cellular jails, also called 'kaala paani', in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"Today is the birth Anniversary of Veer Savarkarji, who wrote a book in jail named 'Manjhi Janmathe'. An immeasurable misery a freedom fighter has faced," he said in his address.

He also said that he is happy to see that the young generation is taking an interest in reading and knowing about the history of the nation.

Here are the top quotes from the prime minister's address today:

  • India's cultural diversity is her strength; 125 crore Indians can take pride that people belonging from all communities of the world are present in India
  • Happy to see youngsters are taking interest in lives of our freedom fighters, who spent their lives in jail
  • Veer Savarkar's role in India's freedom struggle movement cannot be forgotten
  • Connecting with nature mean connecting with ourselves. If we do so, we nurture a better planet
  • Yoga not only connects our minds, bodies and our souls but also connects the entire world in one bond
  • Swachhata has generated a spirit of competitiveness between cities. The media has also played a vital role in furthering the message of cleanliness
  • Mann Ki Baat has connected me with every Indian in a very special way
  • Constructive criticism strengthens our democracy. It is a very necessary element in the formation of an informed and consciously developed nation.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Modi's Mann Ki Baat: After 3rd anniversary, PM wants constructive criticism

He also urged youth to make a trip to the cellular jails in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Constructive criticism is important in a democracy and is essential for an informed and consciously formed nation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during the 32nd edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' address. 

From greeting the nation on the holy occasion of Ramzan to reminding everyone about the upcoming International Yoga Day, PM Modi addressed the nation's citizens on a range of issues as he completed three years in office. Modi was sworn in as prime minister on May 26, 2014. 

Addressing the nation, he said, "Connecting with nature is nothing but connecting with ourselves. People should connect with nature to nurture a better planet."

Asserting that our ancestors conserved nature, PM Modi appealed that we must also show the same compassion towards future generations.

As June 5 is World Environment Day, he informed that this year the UN has chosen 'Connecting People to Nature' theme.

"Sprinkling a glass of water on your face refreshes you. Fresh air makes you feel relaxed. As soon as an individual comes in contact with nature, he feels more alive and full of energy," he added.

Remembering freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, Modi called on the nation, especially the youth, to make a trip to the cellular jails, also called 'kaala paani', in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"Today is the birth Anniversary of Veer Savarkarji, who wrote a book in jail named 'Manjhi Janmathe'. An immeasurable misery a freedom fighter has faced," he said in his address.

He also said that he is happy to see that the young generation is taking an interest in reading and knowing about the history of the nation.

Here are the top quotes from the prime minister's address today:

  • India's cultural diversity is her strength; 125 crore Indians can take pride that people belonging from all communities of the world are present in India
  • Happy to see youngsters are taking interest in lives of our freedom fighters, who spent their lives in jail
  • Veer Savarkar's role in India's freedom struggle movement cannot be forgotten
  • Connecting with nature mean connecting with ourselves. If we do so, we nurture a better planet
  • Yoga not only connects our minds, bodies and our souls but also connects the entire world in one bond
  • Swachhata has generated a spirit of competitiveness between cities. The media has also played a vital role in furthering the message of cleanliness
  • Mann Ki Baat has connected me with every Indian in a very special way
  • Constructive criticism strengthens our democracy. It is a very necessary element in the formation of an informed and consciously developed nation.

image
Business Standard
177 22