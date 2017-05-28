Modi's Mann Ki Baat: After 3rd anniversary, PM wants constructive criticism

-
- India's cultural diversity is her strength; 125 crore Indians can take pride that people belonging from all communities of the world are present in India
- Happy to see youngsters are taking interest in lives of our freedom fighters, who spent their lives in jail
- Veer Savarkar's role in India's freedom struggle movement cannot be forgotten
- Connecting with nature mean connecting with ourselves. If we do so, we nurture a better planet
- Yoga not only connects our minds, bodies and our souls but also connects the entire world in one bond
- Swachhata has generated a spirit of competitiveness between cities. The media has also played a vital role in furthering the message of cleanliness
- Mann Ki Baat has connected me with every Indian in a very special way
- Constructive criticism strengthens our democracy. It is a very necessary element in the formation of an informed and consciously developed nation.
