Modi's Mann Ki Baat: After 3rd anniversary, PM wants constructive criticism

Constructive criticism is important in a democracy and is essential for an informed and consciously formed nation, said Prime Minister on Sunday during the 32nd edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

From greeting the nation on the holy occasion of to reminding everyone about the upcoming International Day, addressed the nation's citizens on a range of issues as he completed three years in office. Modi was sworn in as prime minister on May 26, 2014.

Addressing the nation, he said, "Connecting with nature is nothing but connecting with ourselves. People should connect with nature to nurture a better planet."

Asserting that our ancestors conserved nature, appealed that we must also show the same compassion towards future generations.

As June 5 is World Environment Day, he informed that this year the UN has chosen 'Connecting People to Nature' theme.

"Sprinkling a glass of water on your face refreshes you. Fresh air makes you feel relaxed. As soon as an individual comes in contact with nature, he feels more alive and full of energy," he added.

Remembering freedom fighter on his birth anniversary, Modi called on the nation, especially the youth, to make a trip to the cellular jails, also called 'kaala paani', in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"Today is the birth Anniversary of Veer Savarkarji, who wrote a book in jail named 'Manjhi Janmathe'. An immeasurable misery a freedom fighter has faced," he said in his address.

He also said that he is happy to see that the young generation is taking an interest in reading and knowing about the history of the nation.

Here are the top quotes from the prime minister's address today:

India's cultural diversity is her strength; 125 crore Indians can take pride that people belonging from all communities of the world are present in India

Happy to see youngsters are taking interest in lives of our freedom fighters, who spent their lives in jail

Veer Savarkar's role in India's freedom struggle movement cannot be forgotten

Connecting with nature mean connecting with ourselves. If we do so, we nurture a better planet

not only connects our minds, bodies and our souls but also connects the entire world in one bond

Swachhata has generated a spirit of competitiveness between cities. The media has also played a vital role in furthering the message of cleanliness

has connected me with every Indian in a very special way