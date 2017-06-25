TRENDING ON BS
Nasa-Isro $1.2-bn project: Suspense on joint satellite as Modi meets Trump
Business Standard

Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' from US today: How to send inputs for PM's address

Best inputs will be incorporated by PM Modi during the address; catch it live at 11 am

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Modi-Trump meet
PM Modi arrives in the US. Photo: Twitter (@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have landed in the US just an hour ago but he will still be addressing the 33rd edition of his Mann Ki Baat' address at 11 am today. 

The Prime Minister tweeted out in the morning that about the address. 

Earlier, PM Modi has said in a tweet that he would like people to share their ideas and suggestions on the Narendra Modi App and the My Gov Open Forum. People can also dial the toll free number 1XXX-XX-7800 to record their message for the Prime Minister in Hindi or English.

People can also give a missed call on the number 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give suggestions to the Prime Minister.

Best inputs will be incorporated by him during the address.


The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan at 11 am on Sunday.

It will also be streamed on the You Tube channel of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and DD News.

Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 pm.

