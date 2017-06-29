Modi says killing people in the name of cow worship is unacceptable

-
Speaking of Gandhi, who pioneered the practice of non-violent politics during India's freedom struggle against Britain, Modi said: "Thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have the power to mitigate challenges the world is facing today."
The Prime Minister's remarks come against the backdrop of growing incidents of cow vigilantism in the country. Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning to mark the centenary celebrations of the Sabarmati Ashram, where an event was scheduled to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji- a mentor to Gandhi- as well.
