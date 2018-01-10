Modi, Shah to hold party meet in view of upcoming state elections

-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretaries were a nervous lot on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with party chief Amit Shah and the party's general secretaries on Thursday.
The meeting is expected to take stock of the current political situation, with the party preparing to fight assembly elections in the coming months in Tripura, Meghalaya and Karnataka. The PM is known to ask searching questions to party leaders, and several of them were hoping their day passes off uneventfully. Shah is also slated to ring in changes in his team of party office bearers in the months to come.
