Modi to address Asean summit's plenary session; focus on trade, security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the plenary session of the India-Asean commemorative summit in New Delhi on Thursday.

The focus of the summit will be counter-terrorism, security, trade, and connectivity.

All 10 leaders of Asean countries will attend the summit, which marks 25 years of Indo-Asean ties.

Nine Asean leaders have already arrived in New Delhi and only Indonesian President will come on Thursday.

In an unprecedented event, all the 10 Asean leaders will also be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade on Friday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in honour of the Asean leaders.

It will be followed by a leader's retreat.

The Prime Minister, on Wednesday, held separate bilateral meetings with leaders of three Asean nations - Myanmar, Vietnam, and Philippines.

Prime Minister Modi met Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, his Vietnamese counterpart and Philippines President

The Prime Minister will hold a total of nine bilateral meetings with leaders of Asean countries on the sidelines of the summit.