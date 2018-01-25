JUST IN
Modi to address Asean summit's plenary session; focus on trade, security

All 10 leaders of Asean countries will attend the summit, which marks 25 years of Indo-Asean ties

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc meet on Wednesday as Asean leaders gather in Delhi. Photo: @MEAIndia (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the plenary session of the India-Asean commemorative summit in New Delhi on Thursday.

The focus of the summit will be counter-terrorism, security, trade, and connectivity.

All 10 leaders of Asean countries will attend the summit, which marks 25 years of Indo-Asean ties.

Nine Asean leaders have already arrived in New Delhi and only Indonesian President Joko Widodo will come on Thursday.

In an unprecedented event, all the 10 Asean leaders will also be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade on Friday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in honour of the Asean leaders.

It will be followed by a leader's retreat.

The Prime Minister, on Wednesday, held separate bilateral meetings with leaders of three Asean nations - Myanmar, Vietnam, and Philippines.

Prime Minister Modi met Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippines President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

The Prime Minister will hold a total of nine bilateral meetings with leaders of Asean countries on the sidelines of the summit.

First Published: Thu, January 25 2018. 09:41 IST

