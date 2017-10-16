JUST IN
Business Standard

Modi to address Gujarat BJP workers today

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a gathering at the Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan

Press Trust of India 

Narendra Modi, Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his home state, Gujarat, on Monday and address a gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at a village near Gandhinagar, a senior leader of the party’s state unit said in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a gathering at the Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan, which is being organised by the state BJP to celebrate the conclusion of the saffron party’s Gujarat Gaurav Yatra (march for honour) on Sunday, Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said. “I bow to the people of Gujarat for blessing BJP for decades. We will always fulfil the dreams of every Gujarati with full strength & vigour,” Modi tweeted.

First Published: Mon, October 16 2017. 00:25 IST

