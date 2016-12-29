Modi to address the nation today; likely to speak about note ban

Prime Minister will address the nation on Saturday, in which he is expected to spell out the roadmap ahead after the expiry of the 50-day period for depositing of demonetised notes tomorrow.

"Prime Minister is likely to address the nation before dawn of the New Year," sources said.

This will be his second address to the nation since his announcement in a similar address on November 8 to scrap Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

While announcing the landmark decision, he had asked the people to give 50 days for rolling it out.

Against this backdrop, the Prime Minister may speak about the roadmap ahead, especially on the steps to ease the that has been a major problem ever since took place.

He may also speak on the steps to deal with the problems the economy faces after demonetisation.

The Prime Minister in his public meetings in the last few weeks has been urging the people to bear with the pain following the government's decision and that it would start easing gradually once the 50-day period is over.

On Tuesday, Modi met economists and experts at a meeting in Niti Aayog to discuss the current economic situation.