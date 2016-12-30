TRENDING ON BS
Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's office burgled; computers, documents stolen
Modi to attend second Digi Dhan Mela at Talkatora stadium today

The PM is expected to launch rebranded UPI, USSD also

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Digi Dhan Mela on Friday organsied at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi. 

The prime minister is also expected to launch Aadhar pay and the rebranded version of UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data).

Prime Minister Modi recently announced two award schemes named 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' for retail consumers and 'Digi Dhan Vapar Yojana' for small businesses to encourage digital payments during his 27th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' address.

The winners will get a minimum of Rs 1,000 through a lucky draw, while the winners will be chosen on a daily and weekly basis under the Lucky Grahak Yojana, merchants who have won under the Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana will be announced every week.

The first 'Digi Dhan' mela (fair) was organised in Gurugram, Haryana on Monday and was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

