Modi to field queries from students today to help them tackle exam blues

Prime Minister on Friday will hold an interactive session titled 'Pariksha Par Charcha' with from across the country, through a video conference from Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

Prime Minister Modi will discuss exam-related issues with both the state government and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at around 11:00 am.

He had also asked schools to make arrangements to enable to view the interaction.

Human Resource Ministry said, "About 2,000 school and college will attend the programme at Talkatora Stadium. Prime Minister Modi will advise on beating and appearing for with a positive attitude."

Prime Minister Modi took to and asked youngsters to join him in the session which will start at noon "PM @narendramodi will do 'Pariksha par charcha' with several thousands of from across the country on 16 February 2018. Ask your questions on @mygovindia, App and Social Media using #ExamWarriors. Be a a Warrior, not a Worrier! Download App at http://nm4.in/dnldapp".

Last week, Prime Minister Modi had asked the to share their thoughts on upcoming examinations and suggest stress-busting techniques through the App and the MyGov App.

The were also encouraged to ask questions on using the hashtag #ExamWarriors. The interaction comes two weeks after the launch of the ' Warriors' book penned by Prime Minister Modi.

Nearly 100 million from across the country will participate in the programme. Around 10 will get an opportunity to ask questions directly.