Modi-Trump meet: Opposition parties slam joint statement on terrorism

Opposition claimed that India "accepted" the American theory that identifies terror & Islam as one

The on Tuesday criticised the joint statement for allegedly being too close to the view on terror, and termed it as "disappointing" and lacking "new or big ideas" in the relationship between the two countries.



The parties stressed it emphasised more on "diversions" in bilateral ties than "conversions" and targeted Prime Minister Modi for allegedly accepting the theory that "identifies Islam and as one".



"The joint statement between and the is disappointing to say the least. It was old hat. There was no big idea in the relationship," spokesperson said.



He further stated the administration and were not on the same page when it came to interpretation of



"President Donald Trump's interpretation of is very different from the interpretation that we have of cross border which is being sponsored by Pakistan," he added.



secretary attacked Modi, saying he has "accepted" the position that allegedly identifies and Islam as one.



He also claimed is playing second fiddle to the on the issue by buying the theory.



In their joint statement, Modi and today struck a common note on terrorism, vowing to strengthen efforts to fight the scourge and eliminate safe havens for terrorists.



"Eliminating is among the topmost priorities for us," Modi said in his joint statement with the president at the White House Rose Garden.



"We talked about terrorism, and radicalisation and agreed to cooperate on this. Fighting and doing away with the safe shelters, sanctuaries, and safe havens will be an important part of our cooperation," he said.



said both nations are "determined" to destroy organisations and the radical ideology that drives them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Press Trust of India