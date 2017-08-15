Modi, Trump pledge to enhance peace, stability across Indo-Pacific region

President and Prime Minister have agreed to enhance and in the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new two-by-two ministerial dialogue, which would elevate their strategic consultations, the said on Tuesday.



Trump spoke with Modi last night to greet him on the eve of India's Independence Day.



During the phone call, Trump welcomed the first-ever shipment of American to India, which will begin this month from Texas.He pledged that the would continue to be a reliable and long-term supplier of energy to India, the said in a readout of the phone call between the two leaders."The leaders resolved to enhance and across the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new two-by- two ministerial dialogue that will elevate their strategic consultations," the said, without giving details of the mechanism.As the leaders of two of the world's largest and fastest-growing major economies, Trump and Modi looked forward to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in this November, the said, adding that Trump has asked his daughter and advisor to lead the summit delegation."Prime Minister Modi thanked President Trump for his strong leadership uniting the world against the North Korean menace," it added.Trump had recently warned that it would face "fire and fury" if it attacked the United States, while the North threatened to test-fire its missiles over Japan and towards the Pacific island of Guam.