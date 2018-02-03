Modi turns counsellor: Book on countering exam stress to be launched today

Narendra Modi's 'Exam Warriors', a book that he penned to reach out to the students across the country ahead of their exams, will be launched on Saturday.

The book will be released by Minister Sushma Swaraj, in the presence of PM

The book has been written to inspire youths to face the difficult moments of examinations and life, with

In his monthly radio talk - 'Mann Ki Baat', Mr had requested students to celebrate examinations like festivals to reduce stress.

'Exam Warriors' is published by Penguin India, which runs into 208 pages.

Penguin tweeted a teaser of the book cover and wrote alongside, "Non-preachy, practical and thought-provoking, Exam Warriors by @narendramodi is a handy guide for students in and across the world. #CoverReveal #TheCountdownBegins".

