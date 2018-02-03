JUST IN
Modi turns counsellor: Book on countering exam stress to be launched today

PM Modi had requested students to celebrate examinations like festivals to reduce stress

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interview with Zee News TV channel telecast on Friday. PTI Photo / Zee News TV Grab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Exam Warriors', a book that he penned to reach out to the students across the country ahead of their exams, will be launched on Saturday.

The book will be released by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in the presence of PM  Modi.

The book has been written to inspire youths to face the difficult moments of examinations and life, with fresh and new energy.

In his monthly radio talk - 'Mann Ki Baat', Mr Modi had requested students to celebrate examinations like festivals to reduce stress.

'Exam Warriors' is published by Penguin India, which runs into 208 pages.

Penguin India tweeted a teaser of the book cover and wrote alongside, "Non-preachy, practical and thought-provoking, Exam Warriors by @narendramodi is a handy guide for students in India and across the world. #CoverReveal #TheCountdownBegins".
 

