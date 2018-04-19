Modi wants to end India's election cycle; how will simultaneous polls help?

Prime Minister wants to end India’s relentless election cycle, where about six states go to the polls each year.

The country’s Law Commission, which provides advice to the government, backs the initiative and said simultaneous for the lower house of parliament and state assemblies could be held in two phases starting in 2019. Its recommendations come months after Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind pitched the idea.

Joint would require constitutional amendments as well as ratification by the majority of India’s 29 states, the Commission said in a draft working paper released on Tuesday. Yet given it took more than a decade to build consensus among states for the launch last year of a nationwide sale tax, getting state leaders on board for this electoral reform could prove difficult.

Modi argued simultaneous will save time and money, while allowing political parties to focus on policy and governance. But critics warned the move was a threat to democracy and would curtail the legislature’s power to unseat a government.

“This will destroy the federal structure of the country and will go against the interests of regional parties,” because federal would overshadow state polls, said Sanjay Kumar, director of the New Delhi-based Centre for the Study of Developing Societies.

Election Calendar Until Mid-2019

State Assembly tenure ends Tentative polling date Karnataka May 28 2018 May 12 2018 Mizoram Dec 15 2018 Dec 2018 Chhattisgarh Jan 5 2019 Dec 2018 Madhya Pradesh Jan 7, 2019 Dec 2018 Rajasthan Jan 20 2019 Dec 2018 Sikkim May 27 2019 April/May 2019 Arunachal Pradesh June 1 2019 April/May 2019 Federal election June 3 2019 April/May 2019 Telangana June 8 2019 April/May 2019 Odisha June 11 2019 April/May 2019 Andhra Pradesh June 18 2019 April/May 2019

were held concurrently for nearly two decades after 1951. The practice was disrupted in the late 1960s with the premature dissolution of some state assemblies.





In its recommendations, the said a second phase of simultaneous polls could take place in 2024, after the synchronization of state election cycles. The government’s policy body, Niti Aayog, suggested in January 2017 that extending and curtailing the duration of some state assemblies would allow half the provincial take place along with the federal parliament in 2019, followed by the rest in 2021.

But states ruled by India’s powerful regional parties could complicate those plans.

“The way regional parties are reasserting their federal autonomy and political independence, holding simultaneous polls by 2019 looks a bit difficult,” said S. Y. Quraishi, India’s former chief election commissioner. “Building political consensus has become tougher," he said.

According to a study published by the IDFC Institute, there was a 77 percent chance an Indian voter would support the same party at federal and state level if were held simultaneously.

Managing joint would cost about 45 billion rupees ($685 million), said, citing the The country spent about 38.7 billion rupees on the 2014 general election, while each state assembly election costs as much as 3 billion rupees, its report said.

"Its an extremely laudable move by the government," said Ajay Bodke, chief executive officer at Mumbai-based Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. "Besides saving poll expenditure, it will help the government by shifting focus from continuous electioneering to the delivery of promises made to electorates."