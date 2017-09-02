Modi was the worst performer, include him in cabinet reshuffle: Congress

As the Union Cabinet is all set to be reshuffled tomorrow, the Party on Saturday said that if it is being done on the basis of work, then Prime Minister Modi should also be included as his was the worst.

"If reshuffling is happening on the basis of work, then Prime Minister Modi should be included in this. Because Prime Minister Modi's work was the worst be it promises on employment, farmers, and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, or demonetization," leader told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Cabinet Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kalraj Mishra has confirmed that he has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi will reshuffle his Cabinet on Sunday at 10 am before leaving for to attend the BRICS Summit.

Some Cabinet ministers have already stepped down from their posts, viz. Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjeev Baliyan and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Yesterday, the newly appointed Uttar Pradesh (BJP) president Mahendra Nath Pandey also hinted at quitting his Cabinet post.

Speaking to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief said he has already forwarded his resignation to BJP President Amit Shah and will soon be talking to Prime Minister Modi in this regard.

"I have to tender my resignation as the state union minister, as Uttar Pradesh is a huge state and there are lots of responsibilities," Pandey said, adding that he will be meeting Prime Minister Modi regarding this.

Pandey has replaced Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who was serving as UP BJP chief.

The decision to appoint a new BJP chief has come in the wake of Maurya being elected to the Legislative Council to continue as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.