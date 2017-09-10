Modi wishes well to Navy's all-women circumnavigation team

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his good wishes to the all-women Indian Navy team which is set to embark on a journey of the circumnavigation of the globe.
"Today is a special day! Six women officers of the Navy begin their journey of circumnavigating the globe on board the INSV Tarini," Modi tweeted.
Today is a special day! 6 women officers of the Navy begin their journey of circumnavigating the globe on board INSV Tarini.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2017
The entire nation comes together in wishing the all-women team of Navika Sagar Parikrama the very best in their remarkable endeavour.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2017
"The entire nation comes together in wishing the all-women team of Anavika Sagar Parikrama the very best in their remarkable endeavour."
The team led by Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi, along with Lt Commanders Pratibha Jamwal and P. Swathi, and Lieutenants S. Vijaya Devi, B. Aishwarya and Payal Gupta will commence their journey later on Sunday.
The circumnavigation will be flagged off by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the INS Mandovi Boat Pool near Panaji, Goa.
