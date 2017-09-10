Modi wishes well to Navy's all-women circumnavigation team

JUST IN
Sloane Stephens beats Madison Keys to win US Open title
The circumnavigation will be flagged off by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman flags off #NavikaSagarParikrama, 1st Indian circumnavigation of globe by all-women crew. Photo: Twitter ( @airnewsalerts)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his good wishes to the all-women Indian Navy team which is set to embark on a journey of the circumnavigation of the globe.

"Today is a special day! Six women officers of the Navy begin their journey of circumnavigating the globe on board the INSV Tarini," Modi tweeted.
 

 


"The entire nation comes together in wishing the all-women team of Anavika Sagar Parikrama the very best in their remarkable endeavour."

The team led by Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi, along with Lt Commanders Pratibha Jamwal and P. Swathi, and Lieutenants S. Vijaya Devi, B. Aishwarya and Payal Gupta will commence their journey later on Sunday.

The circumnavigation will be flagged off by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the INS Mandovi Boat Pool near Panaji, Goa.


 

Modi with the circumnavigation team. Photo: Twitter ( @indiannavy)
First Published: Sun, September 10 2017. 16:01 IST

