Modi wishes well to Navy's all-women circumnavigation team

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday extended his good wishes to the all-women Indian team which is set to embark on a journey of the of the globe.

"Today is a special day! Six women officers of the begin their journey of circumnavigating the globe on board the INSV Tarini," Modi tweeted.



"The entire nation comes together in wishing the all-women team of Anavika Sagar Parikrama the very best in their remarkable endeavour."

The team led by Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi, along with Lt Commanders Pratibha Jamwal and P. Swathi, and Lieutenants S. Vijaya Devi, B. Aishwarya and Payal Gupta will commence their journey later on Sunday.

The will be flagged off by Defence Minister at the INS Mandovi Boat Pool near Panaji, Goa.

