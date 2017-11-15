ModiCheNe: BJP's answer to all questions in Gujarat elections this time

-
ALSO READGujarat govt offers interest-free farm loans up to Rs 3 lakh ahead of polls Gujarat polls: PM Modi heads for a punishing schedule, dozens of rallies Congress to launch campaign against 'high' fuel tax Vikas is BJP's weakest wicket, says former Gujarat CM Suresh Mehta Yashwant Sinha to campaign against BJP in Gujarat
-
હું છું વિકાસ, હું છું ગુજરાત #ProudToBeGujarati #ProudToBeIndian pic.twitter.com/VfnylNf96S— BJP (@BJP4India) November 14, 2017
The video ends with a group of people at the railway platform clapping as Joshi departs. The background chorus sings, “Every person will make Modi’s dream come true. Modi, Modi.”
The hashtag #ModiCheNe is also trending on social media where few users can be seen supporting Modi while others are mocking him. Here's are few tweets posted by users with the hashtag #ModiCheNe:
Nice joke Don't worry #OfficeOfRG #ModiCheNe— @iam_jadeja (@J_Krushnadeep) November 11, 2017
4 / 4— Fight Until Death (@Until_Death_) November 11, 2017
It is enough and I don’t want next generation to fall under these traps and get inspired by these so-called leaders and my nation to move backwards.
Jai Hind! #ModiCheNe#PakkaGujarati_PakkaCongressi#Bharat first-Nation First pic.twitter.com/3jKsbmuJdr
#ModiCheNe Waiting for @narendramodi to start his Blitzkrieg campaign in Gujarat. This time nothing short of 150 is acceptable.Gujarat must follow UP in this regard and set the tone for Karnataka and 2019 https://t.co/0ck1TGzNgy— Geeta Ramanath (@geeta_ramanath) November 11, 2017
BJP takes social media campaign war to Congresss ahead of Gujarat polls: #ModiCheNe clashes with #VikasGandoThayoChe …— अच्छे दिन आने वालेहै (@AcheDinAaneWale) November 15, 2017
राहुल गाँधी चाहे कूछ भी करले, समाधी भी ले, तो भी Gaali_Wali_Congress#IndiaRejectsRahul#pappu pic.twitter.com/2gvt51h7oU— Fight Until Death (@Until_Death_) November 13, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU