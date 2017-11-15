ModiCheNe: BJP's answer to all questions in Gujarat elections this time

With the growing intensity of campaign, and are now instigating a video battle on social media. For the BJP, the battle is Modi v/s the rest. has posted five separate campaign videos on its social media page, of which four discuss PM The party has attached the hashtag #ModiCheNe ( which means Modi Hai na or Modi is there) to the videos.



has released video series with titles like “Proud to be Gujarati”, “I am Vikas, I am Gujarat” and recently it has come up with a video series 'Hu chu vikas'. A recent video of this series features veteran film and television actor Manoj Joshi. The video attacks party as well as Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, and Jignesh Mevani.





Joshi's character in this video talks about Congress' KHAM (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim) theory. The video mentions PM as 'the Gujarati who is going to make India the best in the world.' According to a report of Times of India, the video has garnered 5 lakh views on Tuesday alone.

The new video is set against the backdrop of Sanand railway station. It shows Joshi as the owner of a railway bookstall.

The video opens with a scene showing youths discussing the significance of “caste politics”. The youngsters emphasise on bringing into power in Gujarat in the upcoming polls but one of them seems sceptical about voting for the Joshi then comes into the scene and make sarcastic remarks for He also taunts Vice-President and praises Modi in his act. In one sequence, he is seen saying, “ Modi is a Gujarati, who is going ahead to make our Bharat a supreme country in the world.”



હું છું વિકાસ, હું છું ગુજરાત #ProudToBeGujarati #ProudToBeIndian pic.twitter.com/VfnylNf96S — (@BJP4India) November 14, 2017

The video ends with a group of people at the railway platform clapping as Joshi departs. The background chorus sings, “Every person will make Modi’s dream come true. Modi, Modi.”

Gujarat BJP's social pages also launched a video on November 11 with the same hashtag #ModiCheNe where two engineering graduates argue that the ceiling fan can only function if all the blades are of the same material referring to leaders representing three different castes (Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani). In the end, one youth asks another not to worry as 'Modi Che Ne!' (Modi is there).



Meanwhile, Congress' social media accounts didn't post any promotional video over the past seven days. Some of the most viewed videos on the Congress' Facebook page include Gandhi meeting farmers, diamond workers, rallies at Khedbrahma and Mehnatpura.



It is enough and I don't want next generation to fall under these traps and get inspired by these so-called leaders and my nation to move backwards.



