Modiji has helped me the most, how can I hate him, asks Rahul Gandhi

IANS  |  Ahmedabad 

Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi during the tribute paying ceremony for the martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack on its 16th anniversary, at Parliament House in New Delhi

Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped him "the most" and he does not hate him.

"Modiji has helped me the most... How can I hate him," Rahul Gandhi said in an interview to Gujarati news channel GSTV.

He was asked about the comments made against the Nehru-Gandhi family by the Prime Minister.

"If you look at religion and the history of the nation, love has to be the response to hatred. There is zero emotion of anger and hatred in me," he said in response to a question on the comments made on the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"It is the nature of our family. Maybe the legend of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi taught this to our family...," he added.

 

 
First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 18:53 IST

