MoEF says cigarette butts biodegradable, invites NGT ire

The on Wednesday slammed the (MoEF) for terming as 'biodegradable' and directed it to clarify its stand on the issue.



A bench headed by Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the MoEF to take clear instructions within a week regarding its stand on declaring cigarette and butts "toxic waste".



"Butts of cigarette and are hazardous in nature. How can you call them 'biodegradable'? You take clear instructions and inform us," the bench said.



The observation came after an advocate representing MoEF told the green panel that are 'biodegradable'.



When the bench enquired as to how they have come to this conclusion, he said that the main counsel was busy before a Constitution bench in the and sought adjournment.



The bench, however, said, "Constitution bench or no Constitution bench, ask him (the lawyer) to be present before us."



The matter is fixed for next hearing on July 27.



The tribunal had earlier issued notices to the MoEF, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Central Pollution Control Board on a plea filed by by a doctors body seeking prohibition on consumption of tobacco in all public places and proper disposal of related waste.



Doctors for You, an NGO working towards cancer care, had moved the praying that the Centre be directed to declare cigarette and butts "toxic waste".



It had claimed that tobacco was causing major health problems and its "cultivation, processing, production and disposal was harming the ecology badly".



The plea had sought directions to prohibit consumption of tobacco in any form in all public places and ban the use of plastics for packing tobacco used in cigarettes.



"People should be allowed to smoke and chew (and spit) in only designated areas where norms for disposal of cigarette/ butts and toxic saliva should be made. Such designated areas should be licensed and monitored jointly by the Ministry for Environment and Ministry of Health," it had said.



According to the plea, are concentrated toxic waste dumps and their improper disposal causes environmental problems.



"Discarded cigarette/ butts are a form of non- litter.... While India is working towards Swachh Bharat, nearly 100 billion non- and one trillion butts are getting disposed of into environment every year....



" leach out toxic chemicals. The leachate (liquid that drains from a landfill) from is acutely toxic to representative marine and freshwater fish species," the plea had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)