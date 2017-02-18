Mohammad Shahabuddin brought to Patna amid tight security

Two days after the ordered the shifting of former RJD strongman from Bihar's Siwan jail to Delhi's Tihar Central Jail, he was brought to on Saturday amidst tight security.

He will be taken to by the Rajdhani Express on Saturday evening, the police said.

Shahabuddin is a criminal turned politician and locally known as 'Bahubali'. He faces 35 criminal cases including murder, extortion, kidnapping and has been convicted in seven.

"Process to shift Shahabuddin from Siwan jail to began late Friday night with a team of special task force (STF) along with top district administration officials brought him to on way to Delhi," a district police officer said.

According to a police officer, Shahabuddin has been kept in Beur jail under tight security.

Hearing the petition of Asha Ranjan, wife of slain journalist Rajdeo Ranjan, the apex court on Wednesday ordered shifting Shahabuddin from Siwan to

Asha, a contractual teacher in a government-run school in Siwan, in her petition feared a threat to her life if Shahabuddin remains in Siwan jail.

Rajdeo Ranjan was the Siwan Bureau Chief of Hindi newspaper Hindustan, which is part of the Hindustan Times Media company. He was shot dead in May last year.

Chandrakeshwar Prasad, father of three brothers allegedly killed at the instance of Shahabuddin, voiced his happiness at the development.

Last September after spending 11 years behind bars, Shahabuddin was released from Bihar's Bhagalpur jail and termed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad as his leader.

After the High Court granted bail in a case related to the killing of a murder witness, he was finally released from prison.

But after 19 days, Shahabuddin surrendered in a court in Siwan district soon after the cancelled his bail, and was taken into custody and sent to Siwan jail.