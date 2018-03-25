Mohammad Shami sustains head injury in car accident near Dehradun

India pacer Mohammed has escaped with minor injuries after being involved in a road accident while travelling from Dehradun to New Delhi.

Shami, who is in the Delhi Daredevils IPL team, was returning to New Delhi from Dehradun in a car yesterday when it collided with a truck.

sustained minor injuries and got a few stitches on his head. He is currently recuperating in Dehradun. He is out of danger.

The 27-year-old trained for two days at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy (ACA), run by Bengal batsman and India 'A' player Abhimanyu Easwaran's father in Dehradun to rejuvenate himself mentally and physically. He had claimed that he has been under "mental tourture" after his wife lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against him. has denied all the allegations.

"Mohammed is safe and sound. He was returning to Delhi from Dehradun after training when there was a minor collision with his car. He was taken to the hospital and got a few stitches on his head. He is perfectly fine and advised rest for a day. He is at a private place after being discharged yesterday only. He will return to Delhi tomorrow if health permits. There is no such injury which can hamper his participation in IPL," Abhimanyu father Easwaran RP told PTI today.

has been booked under various non-bailable, including attempt to murder, and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code. Jahan has also alleged that had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

A few days back, the had cleared Shami's central contract after its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) exonerated him of corruption charges levelled by his wife Jahan.

has been given a Grade 'B' annual contract, which will make him richer by Rs 3 crore. He will also be free to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise the Delhi Daredevils, starting April 7.