After Mohammed Shami’s wife had accused the Indian cricketer of match-fixing and having received money from a Britain-based businessman Mohammed Bhai, the latter on Wednesday denied match-fixing allegations and has pledged full cooperation with the investigative agencies, according to media reports. Shami is currently the focus of an investigation of the Kolkata Police after accused the pacer and his family of domestic violence, attempt to murder and extra-marital affairs. Four officials of the Indian cricket board's anti-corruption wing had on March 17 landed in Kolkata and spoke to beleaguered pacer Mohammad Shami's wife over allegations that the player was involved in match-fixing. had allegedly handed the officials some documents supporting her allegations that Shami met a woman in Dubai who was supposed to give him money sent by another person from Britain. The officials also spoke to Hasin Jahan's father and her two daughters. has also released an alleged recording of her telephonic conversation with the pacer during which Shami rejected the accusations of adultery and claimed that he met a woman named Alishba in Dubai who was supposed to give him money sent by a certain Mohammed Bhai from Britain. Following the controversy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to keep on hold Shami's annual player contract. The board's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is currently investigating these claims. Here are the top 10 developments in Mohammed Shami’s match-fixing allegation: 1. Who is Mohammed Bhai? Born in Surat, Gujarat, Mohammed Bhai has been residing in the United Kingdom for over 20 years. He runs a mobile phone business in London and claims he used to go out to eat with Shami and his wife whenever the two were in England. “We used to eat and travel together," he said. 2.’Have done nothing wrong’:Mohammed Bhai, the key accused in the Mohammed Shami’s match-fixing allegations has on Wednesday denied all allegations. "Neither have I done anything wrong, nor am I associated with such things. I never talked of match-fixing or offered money to anyone. I was born India and won't ever let my country down," Mohammed Bhai said, according to Kolkata-based channel ABP news. ALSO READ: BCCI confirms Mohammed Shami stayed in Dubai hotel for 2 days 3. ‘Hearing Alishba’s name for first time’: Shami’s wife had claimed that the trio of Shami, Pakistani model Alishba and Mohammed Bhai were involved in the match-fixing case. However, Mohammed Bhai has now come out and said, “I am hearing Alishba’s name for the first time through media.

In fact, I have never met any woman called Alishba in my life, according to media reports.