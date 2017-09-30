Mohan Bhagwat on Rohingyas: They'll threaten our security, burden our jobs

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief on Saturday asked the central government to keep security in mind while taking a decision on Rohingyas who are seeking shelter in the country.



Weighing in on vigilantism, Bhagwat said, "It is reprehensible that some people have been killed allegedly by gau rakshaks."



Here are the highlights of his speech at headquarters in Nagpur on Vijaya Dashami:

On Rohingya crisis

"We have been facing the problem of illegal Bangladeshi migrants and now Rohingyas have infiltrated into our country."



"If we let such people stay here, they will not only be a burden on employment but also pose threat to our security."



"We had not even completely solved problem of Bangladeshi intrusion when problem of Myanmar has been heaped on us."

On unrest

"The finances of anti- elements were cut off and their relations with were exposed. The government should make more such efforts to integrate Kashmiris with India."



"Necessary constitutional amendments will have to be made and old provisions will have to be changed in that state."

"Only when the constitutional amendments are done, can the residents of Jammu and be completely assimilated with the rest of India," Bhagwat said, hinting at Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and



However, Bhagwat said the problems of the people, who were displaced from the Valley in 1990s, are yet to be addressed.



vigilantism

"Many Muslims have sacrificed their lives for the protection of the just as people of have."



"At the same time, many people have been killed by smugglers."

On economy policies

"Economic advisers will have to come out of old economic 'isms' and present solutions based on ground reality of our nation."



"The interests of small, medium industries and self-employed businesses should be protected as they make the biggest contribution to the "



"The government should encourage people to adopting entrepreneurial skills and support them. This way we can ensure economic progress"

On Mumbai stampede

"Deeply saddened by the incident which occurred yesterday. My condolences to families of those who lost their lives."

On resolution

"Just see how bravely and with determination, we protected the nation in without compromising pride."