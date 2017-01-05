Molestation horror: After rebuke, Karnataka Min says he 'respects women'

Under attack over his controversial remarks on New Year's eve molestation in Bengaluru, Home Minister on Thursday asserted that he was committed to the protection of women and suspected a "hidden agenda" behind highlighting the incident.

Parameshwara also said he was extremely pained that his statement on the alleged molestation incident had been interpreted out of context and not taken in its entirety.

"My comments had nothing to do with molestation. Nothing to do with westernised culture. The remarks referred to the incident, it was not about dress or molestation," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

As horrific incidents of alleged molestation of several women on MG Road and Brigade Road during New Year revelry came to light, triggering a national outrage, Parameshwara had talked about the 'Western ways' of youngsters in remarks that came under scathing attack from different quarters.

Speaking to a TV news channel on the issue, Parameshwara had said, "Youngsters who are almost like westerners, they try to copy westerners not only in mindset, but even the dressing."

National Commission for Women Chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam had slammed Parameshwara's remarks, demanding that he resign.

NCW, as also State Commission for Women, had sought separate reports from the administration and police over the incidents.

Parameshwara said he would reply to the NCW notice. He would also reply to a notice sent by Delhi Women's Rights Commission, but not before examining whether any state has the power to send such a notice to a minister of another state.

"I never even mentioned the word molestation. I don't know how this whole thing took a different turn, which altogether gave an impression that I made a statement that molestation happens every time, which was absolutely wrong," he said.

"The choice of every citizen of our country should be respected. Women have equal rights, respect and protection under the Constitution," he said.

Parameshwara said he was not the one who treats women differently.



"I have full respect. I have sisters, my mother, my wife, and I am not such a person to treat women in a different sense. We all respect our families, womenfolk. We come from that kind of a culture. We never see them in a different sense," the minister said.

Parameshwara also said police are working round-the-clock on the footage culled from CCTV cameras.

"This all started from January 2. Is there a hidden agenda? I don't know," he said without elaborating.

On the Kamanahalli molestation case, he said an FIR had already been registered and police have some leads. The culprits would be brought to book and won't be spared, he said.

In the Kammanahalli incident, a woman was groped and assaulted by two scooter-borne men near her home with the shocking incident caught on camera.