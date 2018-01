Money laundering case: India seeks UK help in early extradition of Mallya

on Thursday sought UK's help in early extradition of liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya from Britain to face the law at home in connection with cases of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 90 billion. During the bilateral meeting with Minister for Security and Economic Crime, Ben Wallace, Union Minister of State for Home was made aware about the undergoing case at the Westminster Magistrates' Court here. During the talks, the minister sought Britain's help in early extradition of the fugitive industrialist, the official privy to the meeting said. "Bilateral meeting with Mr Ben Wallace, Minister for Security & Economic Crime was fruitful.

We discussed about issues of cooperation in cyber security, radicalisations, extradition of persons wanted by & UK, sharing of informations," Rijiju tweeted after the meeting. The official said Rijiju has pressed for cooperation from Britain in extradition of 13 individuals, including Mallya, former IPL honcho Lalit Modi and alleged cricket bookie also sought legal assistance in prosecution of 16 other alleged criminals. Rijiju also asked his counterpart not to allow the British territory to be used for anti- activities by Kashmiri and Khalistani separatists, the official said. Activities of anti- Sikh groups in the and attempts by extremist groups to radicalise youths also figured in the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, the official said. "The minister invited Wallace to visit to continue discussions on security issues," the official said. The government has reportedly expressed an interest in learning from India's experiences on Islamist terrorism as a country with one of the largest Muslim populations in the world but the smallest number of radicalised elements in the Islamic State (ISIS). Mallya is wanted in to stand trialon charges of fraud and money laundering allegedly amounting to around Rs 90 billion. Judge Emma Arbuthnot is set to rule on the "admissibility" of some of the evidence presented by the Indian government in the caseand is also expected to set a timetable for her verdict on whether the UK-based businessman can be extradited to to face the allegations involving his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.