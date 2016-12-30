Money-laundering case slapped against Zakir Naik, IRF

The (ED) has lodged a case of suspected money-laundering against NRI televangelist and his (IRF), an official said here on Friday.

The ED first information report under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, follows similar complaints filed by the National Investigation Agency against Naik and IRF under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) two months ago.

Last month, the had filed cases against Naik under the UAPA for allegedly promoting enmity between groups on religious and racial grounds, and raided over a dozen offices, residential premises, his Peace TV offices, and other locations, besides freezing a bank account of his NGO.

The ED has already probed certain bank documents and transaction details of the 51-year-old Naik and IRF and may issue summons to him shortly, the official said.