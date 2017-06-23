Money laundering: ED registers case against Hafiz Saeed, Hurriyat, others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday registered a of against chief Hafiz Saeed, Dukhartan-e-Millat, Hizbul Mujhaideen and members of Conference in connection with the alleged terror funding from across the border to stoke unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

The had earlier registered a preliminary enquiry against the leaders on May 19 to probe the funding from Pakistan through hawala channels - an illegal cash transfer system across borders run by money brokers.

"A has been registered under the Prevention of Act (PMLA) to probe how illegal funds and was used to finance terror activities and fund separatist activities," an official, who didn't want to be identified, told IANS.

The ED's action comes in the wake of the wake of the registered by the Investigation Agency (NIA) against Saeed and other terror organisations under the provisions of waging war against the country and criminal conspiracy.

The registered a against Pakistan-based organisations after India Today news channel released videos of the separatist leaders who confessed to receiving funds from Pakistan to incite trouble in Kashmir.

Earlier this month, the counter-terror probe agency had carried out raids at over 33 places across Srinagar, Delhi and Haryana.

The had seized property-related documents, letterheads of banned terrorist organisations LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen, pen drives, laptops, mobile phones and other incriminating documents, including phone diaries, receipts, vouchers from the premises of the accused financiers, hawala operators, and office-bearers of separatist groups during the raids.

--IANS

aks/vd