Money laundering probe: CBI questions AAP minister Satyendar Jain's wife

CBI sources said the agency had sought time from the minister's wife

The (CBI) on Monday went to Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence to seek clarifications from his wife in connection with an ongoing inquiry into allegations of money laundering against him.



sources said the agency had sought time from the minister's wife.



The (AAP) accused the central of "vendetta politics".



"Central govt (sic) of is misusing for its vendetta After Dy CM Manish Sisodia, BJP's raids on Minister," the party said in a tweet.



had registered a (PE) against the minister in connection with the allegations of money laundering in April. He was recently examined by the agency in connection with the probe.



Jain is alleged to be involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore while being a public servant during 2015-16 through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited, sources said.



Jain had dismissed the allegations after the Enforcement Directorate last month attached properties linked to him in the matter.



A PE is the first step by the to gather information about allegations.



If the agency is convinced that there exists prima facie material in the matter, it may register a regular case against the accused.



Allegations against Jain also include purported money laundering to the tune of Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through these companies and Indometal Impex Pvt Limited.

Press Trust of India