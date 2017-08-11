Meet Monica Kumar, the woman who lost her braid overnight

When Monica Kumar went to bed on the night of August 1 in her home in outer Delhi’s Chhawla, all she could think about was waking up early the next morning for household chores. What the 23-year-old didn’t expect was a strange feeling in the middle of the night that someone was tugging at her hair. “We went to bed early that night and locked the door from inside. When she told me she could feel a ‘presence’ in the room, I told her it’s nothing and that she should go back to bed,” says Pramod Kumar, her husband. Still a little uneasy, Monica got ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?