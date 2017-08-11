Meet Monica Kumar, the woman who lost her braid overnight

When Monica Kumar went to bed on the night of August 1 in her home in outer Delhi’s Chhawla, all she could think about was waking up early the next morning for household chores. What the 23-year-old didn’t expect was a strange feeling in the middle of the night that someone was tugging at her hair. “We went to bed early that night and locked the door from inside. When she told me she could feel a ‘presence’ in the room, I told her it’s nothing and that she should go back to bed,” says Pramod Kumar, her husband. Still a little uneasy, Monica got ...