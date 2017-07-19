Monsoon 2017: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Odisha, fishermen warned

The weather office today forecast heavy at many places in Odisha and asked not to venture into the sea in view of rough weather.



As the depression over the crossed south Odisha coast close to the south of Puri, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually, the MeT office here said today.



Under its influence, rain and thundershower is likely to occur at most places over Odisha, the MeT office said.Heavy to very heavy at a few places with extremely heavy at one or two places over interior Odisha and heavy to very heavy at one or two places over districts of coastal Odisha is likely to occur during next 24 hours, it said.An advice was issued for keeping Local Cautionary Signal Number Three (LC-III) hoisted at all ports across Odisha.Strong gusty surface wind from the southeasterly direction in north Odisha coast and northwesterly direction in south Odisha coast with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast.As sea condition would be rough to very rough, are advised not to venture into the sea, the MeT office added.

