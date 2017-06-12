Monsoon hits Maharashtra, east India; heat wave likely in North

While the advanced to parts of and eastern India, the weather office does not see much respite from the soaring temperature in North India, and forecast that a heat wave will likely hit parts of the region from Wednesday.

Head of the National Weather Forecasting Centre at the Meteorological Department (IMD) said the has advanced to several parts of and Konkan region.

"The south-west has crossed the central Arabian Sea and entered the north Arabian Sea touching Valsad in Gujarat. It arrived in Mumbai, Nasik, Parbhani in Maharashtra, Adilabad in Andhra Pradesh and Paradip in Odisha," told IANS.

She said that the also reached Kolkata and Digha in and was slowly progressing towards northwestern part of the country.

The weather office said that the southwest has further advanced to remaining parts of north interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, entire Telangana, some more parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, most parts of west, central and north Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya, most parts of sub-Himalayan and Sikkim.

The also forecast heat wave conditions in several isolated places in and other regions of northern for a few days and rise in the maximum temperature.

"Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and from Wednesday to Friday," the weather office predicted.

Devi said it would take the some time to reach and other parts of northern

Normally, the should reach by June 15, but the weather office has not yet made any predictions on this.

"Right now, no favourable conditions are seen, so we have not yet made any statement regarding when the will hit or Delhi," Devi said.

Earlier this month, the announced would receive 98 per cent rainfall this between June and September, with an error estimate of four per cent.

The weather office had predicted the season's rainfall to be 96 per cent of the long period average (LPA) over northwest India, 100 per cent of LPA over central India, 99 per cent of LPA over southern peninsula and 96 per cent of LPA over northeast — all with a model error of plus-minus eight per cent.

Under north-west fall Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajashtan, while Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands come under south peninsula.

According to the weatherman, below 90 per cent rainfall is considered deficient and at 95 per cent, it is considered below normal.

A figure between 96 and 104 per cent of rainfall indicates a normal and between 105 and 110 per cent above normal.