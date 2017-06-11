Monsoon making steady advance into Maharashtra, West Bengal: IMD

Weather agency says, however, there will be no change in max temperatures in next 24 hours

The southwest is making a steady advance into and and the weatherman has predicted a "good week" ahead.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General K J Ramesh said is in an "active phase" and has reached Mumbai, Mahabaleshwar (in Maharashtra) and several parts of the Konkan region, apart from Bijapur district in north



"There is also a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and this will take the to several parts of The coming week will be very good for the advance of on the western side and east India," Ramesh said.



However, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over most part of the country during the next 24 hours and mercury is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celcius over plains of northwest India thereafter.



The last week upgraded its initial forecast from 96 per cent of the (LPA) to 98 per cent, which comes in the range of "normal"



The reached Kerala on May 30, two days ahead of its normal schedule.



"Favourable conditions are developing for further advance of southwest into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan, Madhya It is expected to advance to interior and remaining parts of Rayalaseema, some parts of Telangana and some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, central and north Bay of Bengal, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya and some more parts of and Sikkim during next 2-3 days," the said.



It also predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Konkan and Goa and Coastal tomorrow and "heavy" rains over and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Kerala.

Press Trust of India