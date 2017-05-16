TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Make in India: Will strategic partners spur defence manufacturing?
Business Standard

Monsoon rains to arrive on southern Kerala coast on May 30, says IMD source

Looks likely to receive higher monsoon rainfall as concern over El Nino weather condition eased

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

monsoon, weather, rain, rainfall, IMD, MET

India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.

India looks likely to receive higher monsoon rainfall than previously forecast as concern over the El Nino weather condition has eased, K J Ramesh, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department, told Reuters last week.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Monsoon rains to arrive on southern Kerala coast on May 30, says IMD source

Looks likely to receive higher monsoon rainfall as concern over El Nino weather condition eased

Looks likely to receive higher monsoon rainfall as concern over El Nino weather condition eased

India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.

India looks likely to receive higher monsoon rainfall than previously forecast as concern over the El Nino weather condition has eased, K J Ramesh, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department, told Reuters last week.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Monsoon rains to arrive on southern Kerala coast on May 30, says IMD source

Looks likely to receive higher monsoon rainfall as concern over El Nino weather condition eased

India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.

India looks likely to receive higher monsoon rainfall than previously forecast as concern over the El Nino weather condition has eased, K J Ramesh, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department, told Reuters last week.

image
Business Standard
177 22