Monsoon rains to arrive on southern Kerala coast on May 30, says IMD source

India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
India looks likely to receive higher monsoon rainfall than previously forecast as concern over the El Nino weather condition has eased, K J Ramesh, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department, told Reuters last week.
