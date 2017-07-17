Monsoon session: Modi greets Oppn, Sonia, hopes for quality debate

Prime Minister Narendra on Monday greeted members, including President Gandhi, in the Lok Sabha before the start of proceedings at the beginning of Parliament's

Modi, who came about five minutes before the house proceedings began, walked up to the benches and greeted leaders who were seated in the front row.

They included former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, Leader of in the House Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai, apart from Gandhi.

While he shook hands with Gowda, Yadav, Kharge and Thambidurai, he greeted Gandhi with folded hands. He also spoke to Kharge and Yadav briefly.

Seeing Vice President and party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the second row, he also greeted them.

Soon after entering the house, greeted the members with folded hands. Lok Janshakti Party member Ramchandra Paswan touched Modi's feet in a gesture of respect.

members stood up when entered the house and took their seats only after he had done so.

Earlier in the day, addressing the media, urged all parties to work in the interest of the nation.

He expressed hope that all the parliamentarians would engage in quality debate during the over three-week long in the interest of the nation.

"This is very important in many ways as the country will elect its new President," said after arriving at to cast his vote in the presidential poll.

said: " shows the good that can be achieved when all parties come together and work for the nation. The spirit is about growing stronger together. I hope the same spirit prevails in the session."

He said like monsoon brings hope, "this session also brings same spirit of hope".