Monsoon session: Parliament meets from July 17, Presidential poll on Day 1

CCPA has recommended holding the session from July 17 to August 11

The session of will commence on July 17, the day voting for the presidential will take place.



The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended holding the session from July 17 to August 11, according to sources in the committee.



The CCPA meeting, chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, was held last evening after presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind filed his nomination papers.



The House may not function on the first day of the session on account of death of two sitting MPs -- member Vinod Khanna and member Pallavi Reddy.

Press Trust of India