Monsoon set to strike Kerala today

The southwest is likely to break over on Tuesday, the (IMD) announced on Monday evening.

With good lashing on Monday, the IMD, in its evening statement in Thiruvanathapuram, said the present meteorological conditions indicate that conditions are favourable for onset of southwest over the state on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, the onset is also likely over Lakshadweep, coastal Karnataka, some parts of Tamil Nadu and most parts of northeastern states in the next 24 hours, said the

The onset of southwest over signals the arrival of over the Indian subcontinent and represents beginning of rainy season in the region.

According to the IMD's Delhi office, generally strikes in the first week of June.

"The earlier prediction for was June 5," said official M. Mahapatra.

The normal onset over is June 1 and since 2005, the started to issue operational forecasts for the date.

The forecasts of the onset issued during the past 12 years (2005-2016) were proved to be correct every year except 2015.

Meanwhile, cyclonic storm Mora over Bay of Bengal was 660 km south¬-southeast of Kolkata and would cross Bangladesh's Chittagong on Tuesday.

also predicts rough to very-rough sea conditions along Andaman Islands and along the West Begal coast on Tuesday, May 30.

Private weather forecast agency Skymet's Director Mahesh Palawat said: "This would affect the northeastern region, and their are chances of heavy to extremely-heavy in Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura in next 24 hours. In Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalayam there are chances of heavy in next two to three days," said.

As per IMD, in past 24 hours, rainfall had occurred at most places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands; at many places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh; at a few places over Jammu and Kashmir, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, coastal Karnataka and at isolated places over north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, south interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

However, no significant change in maximum temperatures over the country are likely during next 2¬3 days, said.

"Between June 3 to June 5, rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and northeastern states; at a few places over east India and east Madhya Pradesh; at isolated places over rest of the country outside west India," it said.

About the national capital and regions around it, predicts scattered till Friday, June 2.

"For Delhi, there would be on and off pre- showers. By the end of June, the would formally reach Delhi and Haryana according to the current weather pattern," it said.