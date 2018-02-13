More comfort for Rajdhani passengers with refurbished coaches, LED lights

Western Railway's premier on Tuesday got refurbished coaches under the ministry's "Operation Swarn", a project to improve the aesthetics and comfort levels of passenger trains. The move comes weeks after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad got coaches, christened 'Anubhuti', with aircraft-like interiors. "In a bid to enhance travelling experience and riding comfort of its passengers, we have refurbished the Rajdhani Express," Ravinder Bhakar, chief spokesperson of WR, said. He said that the train had anti-graffiti coated designer vinyl wrap in the passage, entrances, toilets and ceilings, as well as a new paint scheme on its wall panels. "The seating area has been spruced up giving a pleasing ambience and better travelling experience. LED lights have been provided in the coaches and washrooms for better ambience and illumination.

It would also help in reducing energy consumption," Bhakar said. He informed that paintings and photographs depicting the monuments and cultural heritage of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi had been placed in the coaches. "The washrooms have been fitted with branded bath fittings, wash basins with improved designs, premium quality soap and toilet paper dispensers, hygienic automatic personal seat dispensers for western toilets and auto janitors to control odour. Besides, the floors have been covered with scrapper mattings to keep them clean," Bhakar added. Mukul Jain, Divisional Railway Manager of WR's Mumbai division released a special brochure depicting the special features of the newly refurbished