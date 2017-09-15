JUST IN
More Indians take bachelor's, post-grad degrees in the US than Americans

In comparison, the average percentage of Indians who have attended high school and college in the US is less than average percentage of Americans who attended high school and college

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Graduation

Almost 40 per cent of all the Indians living in the US have a post-graduation degree, much higher than Americans -- show data from Pew Research Centre.

Not only is the percentage of Indian population with an associated degree in bachelor’s and post-graduation higher than the average for all Asian countries, but it is much higher than the comparable numbers for neighbours – Pakistan and China – and even America.

According to Pew Research Centre data, 40 per cent of all Indians living in the US -- whether born in India – have a post-graduation degree. Among foreign-born Indians living in the US, 41 per cent have a post-graduation degree.

By comparison, the percentages of all Asians with bachelor’s and post-graduation degree living in the US are 30 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.

Also, the percentages of all Americans with bachelor’s and post-graduation degree are 19 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

 
 
First Published: Fri, September 15 2017. 19:27 IST

