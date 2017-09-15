More Indians take bachelor's, post-grad degrees in the US than Americans

Almost 40 per cent of all the Indians
living in the US have a post-graduation
degree, much higher than Americans
-- show data from Pew Research Centre.
Not only is the percentage of Indian population with an associated degree in bachelor’s and post-graduation
higher than the average for all Asian countries, but it is much higher than the comparable numbers for neighbours – Pakistan
and China
– and even America.
According to Pew Research Centre data, 40 per cent of all Indians
living in the US -- whether born in India
– have a post-graduation
degree. Among foreign-born Indians
living in the US, 41 per cent have a post-graduation
degree.
By comparison, the percentages of all Asians with bachelor’s and post-graduation
degree living in the US are 30 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.
Also, the percentages of all Americans
with bachelor’s and post-graduation
degree are 19 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU